Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,752 shares of company stock valued at $601,367 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

