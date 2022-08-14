Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $65.19 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,479,061.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $29,419,600. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

