Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Up 9.4%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 19,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 841,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

