Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $131.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

