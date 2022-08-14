International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.