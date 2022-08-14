InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$16.25 at Raymond James

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

