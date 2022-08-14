Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.15.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

