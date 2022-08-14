Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

