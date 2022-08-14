Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

IVZ stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Invesco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

