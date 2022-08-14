Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $82.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59.

