iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IXUS opened at $60.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
