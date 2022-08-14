iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $23.14 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

