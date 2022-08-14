iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDG stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.