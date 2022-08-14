iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $35.09.

