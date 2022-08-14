iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 704,143 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iStar by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iStar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

