iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 704,143 shares.The stock last traded at $15.89 and had previously closed at $15.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
iStar Trading Up 4.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.
About iStar
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
