Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $401,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Itron by 21.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 517,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 196.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $86.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

