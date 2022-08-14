Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

TSE:IVN opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.57. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

