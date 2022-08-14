Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.94. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47.

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

