Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in July

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.3 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWLLF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

