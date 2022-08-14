Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $26.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JHG. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Insider Activity

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

