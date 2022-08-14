Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $48.90 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

