Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

FWRG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FWRG stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

