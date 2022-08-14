Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$0.65

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of MAV opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.