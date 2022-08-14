Jeffrey Anthony Hakala Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 1,500,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,635,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conifer Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.