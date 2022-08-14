JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.56 and last traded at $62.76. Approximately 6,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,995,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 133.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

