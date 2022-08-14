Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.8 %

JMAT opened at GBX 2,195 ($26.52) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,049.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,995.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3,598.36. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,083 ($37.25).

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 12,622.95%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($425.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48 shares of company stock valued at $108,864.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.