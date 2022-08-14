Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.8 %
JMAT opened at GBX 2,195 ($26.52) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,049.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,995.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3,598.36. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,083 ($37.25).
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($425.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48 shares of company stock valued at $108,864.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
