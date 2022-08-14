Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,328.57 ($28.14).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,195 ($26.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,049.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,995.56. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,083 ($37.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,598.36.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £383.94 ($463.92). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48 shares of company stock worth $108,864.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

