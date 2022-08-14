JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 454 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 454 ($5.49). Approximately 333,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 315,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.50 ($5.53).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 440.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of £760.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

