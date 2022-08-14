Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

JFHHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.54 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

