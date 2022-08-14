K92 Mining (KNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

KNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.01.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

