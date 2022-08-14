Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.