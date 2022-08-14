Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,376 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Karooooo Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $605.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Karooooo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
