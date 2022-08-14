Kathryn Vanpelt Stein Sells 30,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.