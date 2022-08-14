Kathryn Vanpelt Stein Sells 30,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of G stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
