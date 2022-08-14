Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KZIA. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

