KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

