KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Otter Tail Stock Up 2.5 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.