Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$19.25 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.58. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.38 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.