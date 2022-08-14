Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$16.38 and a 12-month high of C$24.15.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

