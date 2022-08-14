Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

