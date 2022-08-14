Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,791 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 200,954 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

