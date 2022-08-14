Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.17 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

