Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Cormark

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$18.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.
Insider Activity at Kiwetinohk Energy
In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,088.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
