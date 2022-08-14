Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Cormark

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$15.07 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$18.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Insider Activity at Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,088.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

