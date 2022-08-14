Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Raised to C$5.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.98.

TSE:GUD opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.18. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,219,673.61. In related news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,219,673.61. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,504,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33. Insiders bought 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639 in the last quarter.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

