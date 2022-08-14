Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GUD opened at C$6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.18. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.41.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,723,933 shares in the company, valued at C$112,529,972.94. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,504,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. purchased 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,723,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,529,972.94. Insiders bought a total of 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639 over the last 90 days.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

