KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
KP Tissue Trading Down 0.9 %
KPT stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.70. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.01 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$107.06 million and a PE ratio of 98.00.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.