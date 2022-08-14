KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

KP Tissue Trading Down 0.9 %

KPT stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.70. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.01 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$107.06 million and a PE ratio of 98.00.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$398.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

