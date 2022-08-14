Kristy Friedrichs Sells 13,590 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $115,447.80.

New Relic stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in New Relic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

