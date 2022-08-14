L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $18.66.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
