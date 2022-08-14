L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $18.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L.B. Foster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

