Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 33.3 %

NASDAQ LCAHW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

