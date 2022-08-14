Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 1.9 %

LABP stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

