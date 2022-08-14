Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Landos Biopharma Stock Down 1.9 %
LABP stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
