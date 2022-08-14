Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.
SWIM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.
Latham Group Stock Up 17.1 %
SWIM opened at $7.45 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $890.80 million, a P/E ratio of -57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
